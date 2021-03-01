SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 5-year-old boy who was hospitalized with COVID-19 has been released after two months.

Noah Schneider has cystic fibrosis and contracted the virus in late December. He was hospitalized at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento on Dec. 30 after having difficulty breathing at home.

The Yuba City boy was born with cystic fibrosis — a life-threatening disease that damages the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

In January, his parents were told to prepare for his death. But within just a week, Noah turned a corner and started getting much better.

Dr. Nhat Pham says the pediatric unit at Sutter Sacramento has known Noah since he was born.

“He’s always pulled through and given our unit something to be very, very happy about,” Dr. Pham said.

Noah was all smiles as he was released from the hospital Monday and his care team sent him home with great fanfare.

His mom, Haley, described Noah as a happy kid who’s always smiling and giving a thumbs up. He’s known for giving away stickers he’s received from around the country.

Last month, Good Morning America shared up Noah’s story and sent out his request for stickers and notes of encouragement as he fought the virus. The response was overwhelming. Mrs. Schneider says they received 2,500 Amazon packages and 500 envelopes containing cards and stickers.

On Monday, the family donated four tote bags of stickers and coloring books back to the pediatric ICU (PICU) at Sutter for other kids to enjoy.