ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A proposed casino is one step closer to opening up near Elk Grove as Tribal leaders say they’ve secured funding.

The site for Wilton Rancheria Resort and Casino is on 35 acres at Highway 99 and Kammerer Road. The project’s groundbreaking was supposed to be last May, but they say they have a new ceremony in the works.

“This historic accomplishment results from over a decade of intensive research, communication, and relationship building with the City of Elk Grove and our Development Partner, Boyd Gaming,” Wilton Rancheria Office of the Chair and Tribal Council said in a letter Friday. “As part of this financing, we are also proud to announce that a Ground-Breaking ceremony is under development and will be announced in the coming days.”

The project will create 1,600 construction jobs, 300 direct and indirect jobs, and open up 1,750 full-time positions, Wilton Rancheria said.

The site is expected to feature over 300 suites and rooms, a movie theater, retail shops, numerous restaurants, a pool and more.