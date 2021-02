Question of the Day / Friday Dance Party - 2/26Courtney sends us off into the weekend with a question: Who makes you laugh hysterically? Everyone gives their answer, and then we (briefly) dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for joining us today, see you tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend!

Show and Tell - 2/26Courtney is here with today's Show and Tell. Courtney hosted an event for UOP online and had the opportunity to talk with Tiffany Haddish! We watch a few of the highlights...

Disney Animator With Local RootsAn animator with roots in Sacramento is an important part of the next big Disney movie! Andrew Feliciano joins Cody to talk about "Raya and the Last Dragon!"

Rebuilding Together SacramentoA local non-profit has received a national grant to help fund projects in our community. Tony Perez from Republic Services joins Dina Kupfer to talk about what projects they're funding!

Choose Your News - The Leftovers - 2/26Earlier, John let Courtney, Jordan and Cody "Choose Their News." Now, because we can't let perfectly good news stories go to waste, John is back with the leftovers, the stories they didn't choose. Hope they haven't gone bad...

