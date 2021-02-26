SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Sacramento’s efforts to bring an MLS expansion team to the city will continue after a lead investor backed out of the deal, putting the plan in jeopardy.

Steinberg said in a statement Friday he is disappointed that Los Angeles billionaire Ron Burkle will not uphold his commitment to the city.

“Despite the difficult past year for our city, we have upheld every commitment to Mr. Burkle, the league, and our community,” the mayor said. “We took major steps to welcome Major League Soccer to a new stadium in The Railyards, and we remain prepared to move forward immediately.”

MLS said the pandemic was a key role in Burkle’s decision.

“Earlier today, Ron Burkle informed the League that based on issues with the project related to COVID-19, he has decided to not move forward with the acquisition of an MLS expansion team in Sacramento, the league said in a statement.

Sacramento was awarded an expansion team back in October 2019 with an initial projected debut in 2022. The pandemic forced delays in the expansion plans and the building of the team’s stadium in the Railyards.

Burkle, the lead investor in Sacramento Republic FC, spearheaded the city’s efforts to acquire a team, the league said.

Despite Friday’s news, Steinberg said Sacramento’s pursuance of an expansion team is not over, and the City will work with the league to find a new investor.

“We will still bring MLS to Sacramento, and we will work with the league to find a new lead investor. We are not starting from scratch by any means, Steinberg said. “We have an approved stadium plan and an approved plan to build and pay for infrastructure. We also have the best fan base in the country – one that has shown time and time again that it can support an MLS team. We have only begun to fight for what our city deserves.”