MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police said they decided to do some spring cleaning this week – the type of cleaning that involves breaking up a large illegal marijuana and gun sales operation.

Investigators said they recently developed some information about an alleged drug and firearms sales operation in Modesto.

On Thursday, officers served a search warrant at several undisclosed locations in connection to the operation.

The raids led to officers confiscating a total of about 80 guns. More than 120 pounds of processed marijuana that was packed and ready to be sold was also seized, along with more than 1,700 pot plants.

Officers also seized more than $140,000 in cash and around $150,000 in assets as part of the raids.

Modesto police say two people have been arrested: 23-year-old Luis Fernando Valencia and 18-year-old Luis Alfonso Valencia, both Modesto residents. The pair are facing felony drug and gun charges.

Two other people have also been cited for drug sales and cultivation charges, police say.