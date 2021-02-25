DAVIS (CBS13) — A large outdoor gathering in Downtown Davis last weekend that flouted COVID-19 safety protocols has prompted changes to the city’s temporary tent plan.

Davis officials had organized the tents and tables to help local restaurants, which were restricted to takeout only, attract people to the city’s downtown core amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, over the weekend, a large gathering took place in one of the downtown tents.

In video taken by bystanders, dozens of people could be seen packed into a tent. It’s unclear if it was a planned event.

The city says they met with the Davis Downtown Business Association this week in response to the event. A series of changes have now been agreed upon to try and prevent such large gatherings from taking place again in Downtown Davis.

“The City is trying to help downtown businesses during the pandemic by allowing the flexible use of outdoor space, but public health has to come first” said Vice Mayor Lucas Frerichs in a statement.

One large tent along G Street, between Second and Third streets, is being removed. Further, the city decided that there will be no general open container zone along G Street.

Another tent along the E Street Plaza area is also being removed.