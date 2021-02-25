GALT (CBS13) – Two men have been arrested after they were allegedly spotted trying to steal a catalytic converter in Galt.

On Wednesday, just before 4 a.m., police were called out to the 800 block of Range Way after receiving reports of people trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Police were unable to find the suspects but they were able to see a video of the suspects. Then, about an hour later, police received another call reporting two males with flashlights that were apparently acting suspiciously around a car.

Police responded to the call and found the suspects’ vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop at S. Lincoln Way and Kost Road.

The suspects inside the car matched the description of suspects from the earlier call. Inside the car, officers found a catalytic converter that had been stolen, they say. They also found tools used for cutting exhaust parts, removing bolts, and a floor jack.

One of the suspects reportedly confessed to participating in criminal activities.

Vue Xiong, 30, from Merced, and John Vue 38, listed as a transient, were arrested and booked at the Sacrament County Main Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, attempted grand theft, and conspiracy.