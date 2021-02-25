Menu
Question of the Day - 2/25
All good things must end, and today's Throwback Thursday ends with Courtney's Question of the Day: I'm usually on my best behavior when _____________. Everyone answers, and then we sway off with a final Sea Shanty to the Drew Barrymore show! Thank you so much for watching (bearing with us?) today...we'll see you tomorrow morning at 4:30!
1 hour ago
Throwback Thursday With A Rare Birthday Nod from Cody
It is a Throwback Thursday, and we love to share your pictures you send us! In this last segment of the day, Cody and Courtney throw out a rarely seen Birthday Nod to Linda, thank you to Ellie Joy for sending the picture in!
1 hour ago
Happy Birthday, Nature Boy!
Good Day wishes a happy 72nd birthday to the the kiss stealing, wheeling dealing, son of a gun...the sixteen-time world champion, Nature Boy, Ric Flair! What's even funnier is watching Cody trying to read all of this without pre-reading it first...WOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
1 hour ago
Axe-ley Williams, Throwing Professional
OK, we've already seen Ashley at The Smart Axe, but this time she picks up the sticks and gives it a try...with INCREDIBLE results! Cue it up to the 1:30 mark to see what we're talking about...and then we get a replay with commentary at the end from John, Cody and Court!
1 hour ago
The 10:00 Hour Goes Sideways...Again...
What begins as a lovely bump shot of the California Coast with some Sea Shanty music turns into a discussion of Irish movies, and then...well, just keep watching. Welcome to the back half of the 10:00 hour, everyone! We've been here 6 hours!
2 hours ago
