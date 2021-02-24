Crystal Jackson is a 44-year-old Sacramento-area woman who rose to Internet fame after her kids were kicked out of school because nude and semi-nude photos and videos that Jackson posted to her OnlyFans account were brought to the attention of school administrators.

Jackson’s three children attended Sacramento’s Sacred Heart Parish School until 2021.

She says the picture taking started over a year ago with a post on Reddit of her in a bikini as a way to spice up her relationship with her husband. It was then that someone suggested she start an OnlyFans account. She started a page and it quickly rose in popularity.

More than a year later, Jackson, or Tiffany Poindexter as she’s known on Only Fans, makes up to $150,000 a month, she says, selling access to photos and videos, some of which contain nudity.

She says some of the dads in the community became some of her newest fans.

Over the summer, a group of mothers reportedly found her Only Fans account and sent envelopes containing explicit content to the diocese and to the school principal. This resulted in Jackson’s three children being expelled from the school.

CBS13 obtained a copy of an email sent to the Jacksons that read, in part:

“Your apparent quest for high profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students. “We, therefore, require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours.”

The email was signed by the school principal Theresa Sparks.

An employee of the school, Richard Levin, was reprotedly fired and his two kids who attended the school were also expelled because of his connection with the videos.