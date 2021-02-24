Menu
Good Day Rewind - 2/24
Maybe you missed some of the funny moments from today's show...never fear! Here's the Good Day Rewind to get you caught up!
Now
True Game
Ashley Williams is in Elk Grove and she shows us how your kids can train to be a pro baller on the court.
1 hour ago
MOSAC Summer Camp
Julissa Ortiz is at one of Sacramento's landmarks near downtown. Now known as MOSAC (Museum Of Science And Curiosity), Julissa shows us how the kiddos can be a part of their summer camp BEFORE the museum opens!
1 hour ago
Teen's Tune - 2/24
It's time for a Wednesday Teen's Tune...and Tina's computer isn't ready. Time to pull out her phone and bring up her 70's Spotify playlist! It sounds like an AM radio, so we're on brand! Play along with us, and dance at the end!
1 hour ago
Wanderlust Mobile Beauty Parlor
A hair and makeup studio is hitting the road! Julissa is with Amanda from Wanderlust Beauty Parlor, a mobile salon that will come to your event! What a great idea!
1 hour ago
