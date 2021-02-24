Good Day Rewind - 2/24Maybe you missed some of the funny moments from today's show...never fear! Here's the Good Day Rewind to get you caught up!

True GameAshley Williams is in Elk Grove and she shows us how your kids can train to be a pro baller on the court.

MOSAC Summer CampJulissa Ortiz is at one of Sacramento's landmarks near downtown. Now known as MOSAC (Museum Of Science And Curiosity), Julissa shows us how the kiddos can be a part of their summer camp BEFORE the museum opens!

Teen's Tune - 2/24It's time for a Wednesday Teen's Tune...and Tina's computer isn't ready. Time to pull out her phone and bring up her 70's Spotify playlist! It sounds like an AM radio, so we're on brand! Play along with us, and dance at the end!

Wanderlust Mobile Beauty ParlorA hair and makeup studio is hitting the road! Julissa is with Amanda from Wanderlust Beauty Parlor, a mobile salon that will come to your event! What a great idea!

