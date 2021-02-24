ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Fry’s Electronics is closing all their remaining stores for good.

As of Wednesday, Fry’s website now just leads to a statement from the company confirming their decision to wind down operations.

“After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics, Inc. (“Fry’s” or “Company”), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Fry’s wrote.

At its height, Fry’s had dozens of stores spread across 9 states. The company’s first store was opened in Sunnyvale in 1985.

Aside from being one of the first retailers to focus on consumer electronics, Fry’s stores were known for their unique themes. Fry’s Roseville location was notable for having a train theme.

As of early 2021, only four California stores remained. Fry’s Natomas store closed midway through 2020 and, while the company never officially said it was closed for good, its doors never reopened.

Fry’s says they are in the process of reaching out to customers who had repair contracts as well as consignment vendors.