Vacaville Thrift Store
vsscorp.org
@opportunitythrift
@opportunitythriftff
@opportunityhousevv
Quiz for a Cause
Follow us on Facebook @Quiz4ACause and Twitter @QuizForACause.
Message us there to book private events and/or to get on our email list for weekly games.
We host games over Zoom every Thursday at 6:30 pm Pacific Time.
Give Sunshines Boxes
https://givesunshine.com/
“SUPERMAN & LOIS”
The series premiere of Superman & Lois is a two-hour “Super” Tuesday premiere night event with an expanded 90-minute series premiere immediately followed by a brand new special, Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, which will take fans behind-the-scenes and feature sneak peeks and interviews from the cast, plus special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel.
HATCH Workshop
Center for Emerging Makers
40 South Union Street
209-475-8178
http://www.hatchworkshop.org
Instagram: @hatch.workshop
Placergrown Farmers’ Market
Fountains at Roseville
1013 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
http://www.thebakerandthecakemaker.com/
https://naturaltradingco.com/
YMCA Bike Ride
http://www.isaacbikeride.com
My Trendy Trailer
SPECIAL FLASH SALE TODAY ONLY: 20% Off entire website/store with code “GOODDAYSAC20”
mytrendytrailer.com
@mytrendytrailer
(916) 790-8870