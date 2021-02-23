WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver accused of being under the influence when he crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing a mother and father, has been arrested, police announced Tuesday.

Gabriel Poletti, 27, is facing two counts of murder and two counts of driving under the influence causing injury.

Poletti allegedly crashed head-on into a family of four on Jefferson Boulevard near Locks Drive on the night of Feb. 15.

The father, Rasul Afzili, was pronounced dead at the scene and the mother, Anila Afzili, died at an area hospital, officials confirmed. The couple’s two young children, three-year-old Jannah and seven-month-old Azzan, sustained minor to moderate injuries and have since been released into the care of family members.

Police say Poletti was also seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital. Investigators believe Poletti may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

He has a prior DUI conviction from 2016, police said.

On Tuesday, Poletti was arrested on multiple charges connected to the fatal crash. He was booked into Yolo County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on February 26.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact the West Sacramento Police Dispatch at (916) 372-3375.

