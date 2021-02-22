ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Elk Grove that killed two people.

The scene is at Franklin High Road near Whitelock Parkway. A little before 5 a.m., a sedan crashed into a tree, shearing off the front of the vehicle. Firefighting personnel also responded to the crash.

Whitelock Parkway was closed eastbound between Franklin High Road and Bellaterra Drive.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

The names of those who died in the crash have not been released. Based on statements made by people on the scene, there are unconfirmed reports that they might have been teenagers.

Two other people were injured in the crash.

More from CBS Sacramento: