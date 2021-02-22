SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — In just three days, a South Lake Tahoe Zillow listing has gone viral for the dolled-up roommates that come with the home.
Photos show the duplex filled with mannequins in full glam, many of them wearing floor-length gowns. The life-sized dolls are striking poses in the kitchen, living room and bedroom.
One sitting below the kitchen counter on the teal-green carpet appears to be missing her arms and legs.
Swipe through pictures of the mannequins below.
In addition to the mannequins of all sizes, there are also multiple cherubic statues to compliment the ornate gold mirrors and a decorative gold pumpkin.
This multi-family home is being sold as-is on Primrose Road, right off of Pioneer Trail. It could be yours for $650,000. You can find the listing here.