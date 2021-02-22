PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A watchful Placer County resident helped authorities track down three suspected mail thieves.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, a Placer County resident noticed a vehicle that appeared to be looking suspiciously at mailboxes in their neighborhood, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle then sped away and crashed into a nearby field, and when deputies arrived, they reportedly found a “significant” amount of stolen mail at the scene of the accident. The mail belonged to people in Lincoln, Granite Bay, and the Sacramento area.

The suspects were identified as 30-year old Jennell Bartholomew of Sacramento County, 28-year old Raylyna Salas of Sacramento County, and 25-year old Jeremy Marchi of Mendocino County.

Both Salas and Marchi had outstanding warrants in Sacramento County. Deputies searched Salas’ purse and found several credit cards and a California driver’s license belonging to other individuals.

All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of identity theft, conspiracy, and concealing evidence. Salas was additionally arrested for possession of a driver’s license for the purpose of forgery and her warrant. After the arrests, deputies spent the next several hours delivering mail to their rightful owners.

More from CBS Sacramento: