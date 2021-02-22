Filed Under:North Highlands News, Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A woman has been arrested on suspicion of using someone else’s identity to buy thousands of dollars worth of electronics.

Yvette Anderson of North Highlands entered a store located on the 1900 block of Douglas Boulevard and allegedly tried to use the victim’s identity

READ MORE: Two Women Found Dead In Ione Storage Facilities Identified

Yvette Anderson

to purchase over $3,000 in electronics, according to the Roseville Police Department. An employee suspected foul play and contacted his manager, who then called the phone number listed on the account. The person on the other end verified the purchase was fraudulent and called the police.

Officers arrived at the store and detained Anderson.

READ MORE: Convenience Store Clerk Dies After Suspected Robbery In Sacramento

More from CBS Sacramento:

Further, police say Anderson had arrived at the store in a stolen vehicle and had forged identification as well as property stolen in a burglary in Sacramento County.

MORE NEWS: Two People Dead After Vehicle Crashes Into Trees In Elk Grove

She was booked into the South Placer County Jail for fraud, forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft, and burglary.