ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Elk Grove.
The scene is at Franklin High Road near Whitelock Parkway. A sedan crashed into a tree, shearing off the front of the vehicle. Firefighting personnel also responded to the crash.READ MORE: Strong Winds Possible In Sacramento Valley This Week
Police haven’t said how many people were killed in the crash or how it was caused.READ MORE: As 500,000th COVID Death Looms, US Reaches Pivotal Moment
Whitelock Parkway was closed eastbound between Franklin High Road and Bellaterra Drive. Police urged drivers to find an alternate route.MORE NEWS: 'Things Could've Turned Out Differently': Family Of Missing Davis Couple Relieved After Northern Nevada Rescue
More from CBS Sacramento: