ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Elk Grove.

The scene is at Franklin High Road near Whitelock Parkway. A sedan crashed into a tree, shearing off the front of the vehicle. Firefighting personnel also responded to the crash.

Police haven’t said how many people were killed in the crash or how it was caused.

Whitelock Parkway was closed eastbound between Franklin High Road and Bellaterra Drive. Police urged drivers to find an alternate route.

More from CBS Sacramento: