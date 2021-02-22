IONE (CBS13) – The Amador County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women whose bodies were found in Ione storage units earlier this month.

The victims are 46-year-old Trinity Scott Johnson and 59-year-old Deborah Joan Meredith — both of Ione.

On February 10, authorities received the report of a missing woman. Detectives suspected foul play was involved, but they had also received conflicting reports that the woman could possibly be in Louisiana. Dante Michael Campbell was said to be dating the missing woman at the time.

Deputies went to Campbell’s home, and while there, spotted Cambell across the street at a storage facility. They alerted detectives.

Based on the information they uncovered, detectives searched an RV at an Ione storage facility where they found a woman’s body.

While they were searching the unit, detectives were contacted by someone who said another woman who was last seen with Campbell went missing the night of February 11. Detectives were led to a second storage unit where they found the body of a second woman.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Campbell was arrested and booked into jail on two counts of murder. He was denied bail.

He appeared in court on Thursday where he entered a not-guilty plea. Campbell’s next hearing is set for March. He is being held without bail.