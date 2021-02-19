SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California plans to set aside 10 percent of its first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations statewide for educators and childcare workers.

Thirty-five counties in the state are already prioritizing teachers and childcare workers for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but starting on March 1, the state will make this the statewide standard, Governor Newsom Announced Friday. This will come in addition to a baseline of 75,000 doses each week for those who fall into this group.

The governor says this effort will help get kids back to school.

“That will be made available and set aside for those educators and childcare workers that are supporting our efforts to get our kids back to in-person instruction,” he said.

Newsom says that this strategy will be made possible through an expected increase in vaccine shipments to California. This week, the state reportedly received 1.3 million doses. Next week, it expects to receive 1.4 million, and 1.5-plus million the following week.

“So, that stability…gives us the confidence that we can set aside that as a priority and address the big stress that many counties…have as it relates to vaccinations,” he said.

Rules for youth sports to be played during the coronavirus pandemic are being loosened, California public health officials say.

New guidance released by the state on Friday clears the way for sports like baseball, softball, gymnastics, and cheerleading to resume Feb. 26 for at least 27 counties, including places that are in the most restrictive tier of the state’s virus designations.

High-contact outdoor sports like football, basketball, and rugby can also resume under that standard, but only if all coaches and players 13 and older get tested once a week. Test results must be available within 24 hours of competition.

The rules apply to all organized sports for kids and adults, including schools and community-sponsored programs. It does not apply to collegiate or professional sports or “community events,” which include marathons and other endurance races.