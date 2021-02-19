HONOLULU (KITV/CBS13) — Two Fresno residents have been arrested in Hawaii for allegedly violating the state’s COVID-19 quarantine rules.

On Thursday, special agents from the AG’s INvestigations Division arrested 22-year-old Miriam Rosas and 34-year-old Abel Rosas after an alert had been sent out to Waikiki hotels.

Two California Residents Arrested for Quarantine Violation Click the link below to read more from the Department of Public Safety and Department of Human Servichttps://t.co/kJKq7jqQKl — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) February 19, 2021

Agents say the pair attempted to check into one hotel on Tuesday without evidence of a COVID-19 test or exemption. After being told they needed to go into mandatory quarantine they refused to check in and left.

The alert resulted in agents learning the couple’s location. They had checked into another hotel on the pretense of being Hawai’i residents.

Bail has been set at $2,000 each and as of now the pair were still in custody, unable to post bail.

