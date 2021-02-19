ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The City of Elk Grove’s planning commission has rejected plans to build the city’s first hospital.

Dozens of people voiced their concerns over the California Northstate University’s proposal during an hours-long meeting Thursday night.

Some people against the plan voiced concerns about the possible environmental impact on the nearby Stone Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Others voiced concerns over traffic and noise.

The vote was 3-0 to deny the plans. Commissioners claimed CNU did not do proper community outreach and also noted inconsistencies in the testimony for the project. Further, commissioners said many of the materials published by CNU did not appear to be achievable in their timeline.

The commission is now recommending that city councilmembers deny the proposal as well.

