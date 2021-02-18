LODI (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect who took bags of school supplies and textbooks from a Lodi elementary school.
On Thursday, the Lodi Police Department posted a surveillance video of the woman taking bags from Vinewood Elementary School on Feb. 10. In the video, the woman walks up and peers into a few paper bags on a bench before walking toward the school building and picking up several tote bags.READ MORE: Derrick Woods Charged With Torture, Murder In Baby's Death At West Sacramento Motel
Officials say the bags contained textbooks, school supplies and Valentine’s Day activities for students. They were left in the front of the school for students to pick up for distance learning.READ MORE: 'Definitely A Lack Of Motivation': Folsom High Students Rally For Return To Classrooms
Officers are now asking the public for help identifying the suspect. They say she is associated with a light-colored Hyundai sedan.MORE NEWS: Folsom Sexual Assault Allegedly Linked To Man Who Falsely Claimed To Be Victim Of Racially-Motivated Attack
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.