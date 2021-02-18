SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A positive COVID test forced two Sacramento warming centers to close Thursday ahead of more rain.

The city confirmed that an employee tested positive Thursday, prompting officials to close the I Street Library Galleria and Southside Park warming shelters for deep cleaning.

Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said the City Hall parking garage will be available for homeless individuals to use for safe sleeping or camping Thursday night.

The City is committed to opening more centers, and continuing our work to ensure all of our unhoused neighbors have a safe place to go as soon as possible. We will not be detered by this setback. Many thanks to @Sacramento_Soup volunteers mobilizing to support — Katie Valenzuela (@katie4council) February 19, 2021

It’s not clear how long the warming centers will be closed, but Valenzuela said the city will open them as soon as possible. Additionally, the city is working to set up free COVID testing at the Cesar Chavez fountain Friday morning for anyone who visited the warming centers.

Last month, the city declared an emergency to open the warming centers after severe weather reportedly turned deadly for the homeless community. The centers are set to be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for the remainder of the winter.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement Thursday on the temporary closure, assuring that this will be a temporary shutdown and officials will follow up with contact tracing and testing.

“I will continue pressing for the Galleria to reopen as soon as safely possible and also will keep working with our community partners to open additional sites,” Steinberg said in the statement. “My fight is to have somewhere safe and comfortable for people to get out of the elements every night, regardless of the weather.”