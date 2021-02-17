TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – A Tuolumne County man was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping and sex crimes.

On Thursday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault. With the help of the person who called the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to track down the victim, a 19-year-old female, using GPS coordinates, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Deputies were able to find the victim who was still with the suspect, Chad Vanhulzen of Sonora. Based on their preliminary investigation, deputies arrested Vanhulzen on suspicion of felony sex crimes, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and attempting to dissuade a victim from reporting, they say.

Deputies say Vanhulzen reportedly met the victim on a dating website just a few days prior to the incident and just had met in person for the first time the evening before he was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.