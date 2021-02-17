GALT (CBS13) – Police in Galt have arrested two people in connection with a series of recent mail thefts in the city. Police there say there have been more than two-dozen mail thefts since the beginning of the year.

Around 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, police spotted a vehicle that had been caught on video during possible previous thefts, they say. Officers stopped the vehicle near E. Stockton Boulevard and Winn Drive. Inside the vehicle, police found a significant amount of stolen mail that was believed to have been stolen.

Police suspected the two were in Galt to steal mail and that they were behind a series of mail thefts in Galt and in other nearby cities.

The suspects were identified as Misael Cazares, 28, from Stockton, and Ricki Jene Megazzi, 32, from Olivehurst. Both were arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for conspiracy, identity theft to obtain credit, and possession of burglary tools.

The case remains under investigation.

