SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A California lawmaker wants to fight the so-called “cancel culture” by making political affiliation a protected class.

State Senator Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) introduced the legislation this week saying a “climate of intolerance” has been established in California.

“It is unfathomable to me that corporations and members of the public would ruin a person’s career, business and family because of their political ideology,” Melendez said in a statement.

Senate Bill 238, the “Diversity of Thought Act,” would make it a crime to deny someone housing or employment based on their political beliefs. If passed, political affiliation would be added as a protected class under California’s Anti-Discrimination laws.

A second bill in the “Anti-Discrimination bill package” would change the state’s education code to ban bullying or harassment based on political affiliation.

Melendez says the package “affirms Californians are supported in their right to open dialogue and diversity of thought.”