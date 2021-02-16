It’s time for Girl Scout Cookies again — our yearly chance to stock up on some of our favorite treats. But how you get your cookies will be a little different this year.

Like many businesses out there, the Girl Scouts’ cookie selling and distribution plans have changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You might find a door hanger with the girl’s website information. If not, you can head over to http://www.girlscoutcookies.org, put in your zip code and you’ll find the troop in your area that will sell you cookies.

This year, starting on February 19, the Girl Scouts are also partnering with Grub Hub, so you can order your favorite cookies along with your food.

You’re probably going to get your cookies delivered to you via the mail or dropped off on your doorstep.

For those of you who like the s’mores variety, this will be the last year you can buy them. Stock up!



