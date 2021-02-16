WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man accused of killing an infant at a West Sacramento hotel has been arrested, police say.

On Monday, police were called out to Silvey’s Motel at 1030 West Capitol Avenue in response to a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old girl who had died as a result of traumatic injuries, according to a West Sacramento Police Department statement.

As a result of their investigation, police received an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Derrick Woods of Sacramento. He was last seen leaving the area on foot with another adult.

Woods was arrested at a Sacramento residence on Tuesday, police later announced.

Woods is not the infant’s father, police said, but was known to the infant. A second child, the infant’s older brother, was also present at the time of the incident and also suffered serious injuries. He is being treated at the hospital.

Woods was considered armed and dangerous.

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero issued a statement about the infant’s death:

“Today, I was made aware of a horrific crime resulting in the death of an innocent baby. I am both angry and heartbroken for the surviving family grieving such an unimaginable loss. I will work diligently with our local law enforcement to track down the suspects and bring them to justice. Our WSPD urgently needs your help…”

The names of the children have not been released.