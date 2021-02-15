WOODLAND (CBS13) – Police have identified a suspect in connection with a stabbing that took place in a Woodland park over the weekend.

According to the Woodland Police Department, at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, someone called 911 from Freeman Park, which is across the street from the Yolo County Superior Courthouse, to report that he had been stabbed.

Police responded to the scene and found a man with a single life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

On Monday, police identified the suspect as Jimmy Lavalle Jr., 45, of Woodland.

Police asked that anyone who may have information on Lavalle’s whereabouts to contact the Woodland Police Department dispatch at (530) 666-2411.

