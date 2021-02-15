SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office units will start wearing body cameras on Monday.

The Gangs, Homeless Outreach and North Problem Oriented Policing units will be the first to get the body-worn cameras, the sheriff’s office says.

A full deployment of body cameras to all deputies is not expected until June 2021.

While the department started field testing cameras in 2017, it didn’t officially request the funding for the devices until 2018.

No reasons were given as to why the department chose those particular units to be the first to get body cameras. The department did say that the rollout’s pilot program approach will let them study its effectiveness as well as develop the best practices for using them.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Sacramento County deputies have had in-car camera systems for over a decade.