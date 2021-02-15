WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police in West Sacramento area searching for a man accused of killing an infant at a motel.

On Monday, police were called out to Silvey’s Motel at 1030 West Capitol Avenue in response to a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old child who had died as a result of traumatic injuries, according to a West Sacramento Police Department statement.

As a result of their investigation, police received an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Derrick Woods of Sacramento. He was last seen leaving the area on foot with another adult.

Woods is described as a Black male adult, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Woods is not the infant’s father but was known to the infant. A second child was also present at the time of the incident and was also injured. The extent of that child’s injuries have not been made known.

Woods is considered armed and dangerous.

The area where the incident happened is known for having a high crime rate.