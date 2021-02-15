EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say they recently removed a homeless person who had been living in an abandoned mineshaft in the Placerville area.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report back in December that there was a homeless person living in a mine shaft in the Placerville area. They also received a report from someone who says they smelled smoke and saw some people, who appeared to be homeless, coming out of the mine, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

Another person told authorities they saw someone cutting down vegetation and placing it near the entrance of the mineshaft.

The mine is near the popular El Dorado Trail, where there was a separate report of a homeless person snapping their whip and acting strangely.

The sheriff’s office’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) went to the mine and made contact with the person living inside. He says he had been there for several years. He declined assistance from HOT and moved on after being cited for trespassing.

