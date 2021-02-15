EMERALD BAY (CBS13) — Authorities say no one was hurt after an avalanche not Highway 89 near Emerald Bay on Monday.

It’s unclear exactly when the avalanche happened, but California Highway Patrol says it was about 80 feet long and 4-5 feet high. Thankfully, officers say no vehicles were in the path of the avalanche.

Officers kept the road moving by switching over to one-way traffic control as a Caltrans crew cleaned up the snow.

The road was reopened by Monday afternoon. Officers noted how the stretch of road is a known avalanche area; people are advised to not stop or walk.

Light snow remains in the forecast for the Sierra Nevada through Monday evening. The level is expected to start around 5500’-6500’ mark, eventually lowering to the 4500’-5500’ level by evening.