SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On Sunday, Sacramento’s Capital Christian Center, one of the biggest churches in our area, held its first indoor service since the Supreme Court ruling that California can’t ban indoor worship due to COVID-19.

The church said up to 600 people were allowed in the room, which amounts to 25% capacity – a limitation the high court allowed California to put in place.

Pastor Rick Cole said Sunday that the Supreme Court ruling to allow in-person services is a major blessing.

“As hard as it’s been, people have kept a good spirit about themselves, but now it feels like a big victory – almost like a big win to get back together again,” Cole said.

Parishioners had to sign a COVID-19 waiver before signing up to attend. The service was also streamed online.

More from CBS Sacramento: