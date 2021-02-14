SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On Sunday, Sacramento’s Capital Christian Center, one of the biggest churches in our area, held its first indoor service since the Supreme Court ruling that California can’t ban indoor worship due to COVID-19.
The church said up to 600 people were allowed in the room, which amounts to 25% capacity – a limitation the high court allowed California to put in place.
Pastor Rick Cole said Sunday that the Supreme Court ruling to allow in-person services is a major blessing.
“As hard as it’s been, people have kept a good spirit about themselves, but now it feels like a big victory – almost like a big win to get back together again,” Cole said.
Parishioners had to sign a COVID-19 waiver before signing up to attend. The service was also streamed online.
