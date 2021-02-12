Menu
5 AM Club
Dance Party Friday!
We close out Friday with a Dance Party! Have a great weekend, everyone...thank you so much for watching! See you tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend!
6 minutes ago
Question of the Day - 2/12
We close out a Frantic Friday with today's Question of the Day: How are you celebrating Valentine's Day? Or is it Pal-entine's Day...or Gal-entine's Day? Or is it just Sunday?
10 minutes ago
The Cats Whiskers Painting Classes - Cody Bob Ross Tries To Measure Up
We're back in Lodi talking to Tracy Abbey about her online (and in-person) painting classes, and Cody Bob Ross tries to keep up with Tracy and the kids painting projects!
14 minutes ago
Upcycle Pop Market - Unique Valentine's Day Gifts!
Get your last-minute Valentine's Day shopping done all in one place! Julissa is at the Upcycle Pop Market in Old Sacramento showing us some more eco-friendly gift ideas!
17 minutes ago
Beer and Chocolate for Valentine's Day - New Helvetia Brewing
Get the beer (and chocolate) lover in your life the perfect gift for Valentine's Day! Dina is at New Helvetia Brewing in Sacramento finding some award-winning brews, and chocolates from Ginger Elizabeth as well!
22 minutes ago
Latest
Friday's Show Info (2/12/21)
Thursday's Show Info (2/11/21)
Wednesday's Show Info (2/10/21)
Tuesday's Show Info (2/9/21)
Monday's Show Info (2/8/21)
Pharmacies Now Offering COVID Vaccines In CA: Here’s What You Need To Know
February 12, 2021 at 10:26 am
