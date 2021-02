Speech Contest

Deadline to submit application is March 3, 2021

sekennedy@hotmail.com or 916-813-0418

Contest date is March 10, 2021 at 6:00 pm via Zoom

http://www.davisdowntown.com/heart-to-hearts

2) We are accepting entries through our online submission for until Sunday February 28th at midnight.

http://www.sugarsweetery.com

IG: sugar_sweetery

https://tomatoalleycollective.square.site/

IG: tomatoalleycollective

Upcycle Pop Market

Every Saturday, beginning February 13th, 2021

Winter season – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Spring and Summer market times change slightly with the weather.

Sacramento Treats

@DIPPEDINCHOCOLATE16

Fungi Finders

Modesto Farmer’s Market

16th & I Streets

Saturdays

8am – 1pm

Stockton Farmer’s Market

Behind Weberstown Mall

Sundays

8am – 1pm

Help The Hopeful

@teamhelpthehopeful

Donation website:

https://events.lls.org/sac/sacsoy21/lromero

Outdoor Sports Guide Magazine

Websites: sportsguidemag.com and sensimag.com/norcal

My Instagram is @jlwillden and My Twitter is @jennywillden

Magazine Instagram is @sportsguidemag and @sensimagazine

Derris Mosley, Favorite Chef

https://favchef.com/2021/derris-mosley

D’s Word of Mouth Catering Valentine’s Day Class

Instagram – @dwomcatering

Website – https://dwomcatering.com/

Frankfats.com

Special Menu Available Thursday February 11 – Sunday February 14th

Frank Fat’s is open for Takeout only 4pm – 7:30pm (8pm Friday & Saturday)

To order call Frank Fat’s at 916.442.7092

Social Media: Instagram – @frankfatsdowntown

https://www.facebook.com/frankfats/

Villa Palooza

291 Conference Center Drive

Roseville

916-831-7070

villasport.com/roseville

Instagram: villasport_roseville

Facebook: VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa Roseville

Tracy Abbey from The Cats Whiskers

CS: https://www.facebook.com/TheCatsWhiskersAskTracyAbbey

https://linktr.ee/asktracyabbey

New Helvetia

1730 Broadway

Sacramento, CA 95818

(916) 469-9889

Order Online:

https://www.newhelvetiabrew.com/

Link: https://newhelvetiabrew.square.site/product/mystery-airship-imperial-chocolate-porter-500ml/594?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false