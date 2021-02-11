SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Starting Friday, drug store giant CVS will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in Northern California, including in the Sacramento region.

According to CVS Pharmacy’s website, people could begin registering for appointments Thursday at stores in several cities throughout Northern California. A spokesperson for the company said that CVS will begin administering the vaccines on Friday.

Appointments must be made through the CVS website. However, as of Thursday morning, the site was experiencing very heavy traffic.

CVS said last week that it was receiving an initial allotment of 81,900 doses to be administered at 100 stores statewide. It’s unclear exactly what portion of those doses were made available to CVS stores in Northern California.

As of Thursday around noon, these CVS locations in the CBS13 viewing area still had availability:

Gridley

Lodi

Marysville

Modesto

Porterville

Stockton

Tulare

Vallejo

Woodland

Yuba City

Although other CVS stores in our area, including Sacramento, are fully booked, CVS encourages those eligible to receive the vaccine to check their website for additional locations as they become available.

The state is only one of 11 in the country where CVS stores will be offering vaccinations through a direct partnership with the federal government.