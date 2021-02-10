VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Students gathered outside Vacaville High School Wednesday in protest of distance learning, arguing they should be in the classroom.

These students say they have not felt heard and are tired of feeling hopeless. So, to show the district it’s time for a change, they moved their laptops into the high school parking lot.

“They feel defeated, they feel voiceless and they feel that everyone has given up on them. And we as parents and community members hear them and see them and are fighting along with them to return to in-person school,” parent Marlina Edmonds said.

With tables spaced six-feet apart, students wore masks while tapping into the school wifi for distance learning. They wanted to show the district that students are motivated to get back into the classroom and can do it safely.

District officials admit it’s been a long haul but say their hands are tied until Solano County is back in the red tier.

“We’re doing everything that we can right now in the purple tier, which is learning hubs. So we have a lot of students that are on campus that are falling behind and they are on our campuses in our classrooms, with aids in there, getting help,” district spokesperson Elaine Kong said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says a reopening deal with the legislature is very close and hopes to announce a final plan this week.