STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockon arrested one person as part of an embezzlement investigation on Tuesday.

Detectives, along with the Stockton SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence in the 4200 block of Hubbard Lane, according to a Stockton Police Department statement. There, they arrested Michael Cain, 32, on charges of burglary, weapons, and child endangerment charges.

During the search at the residence, hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from the investigation was recovered.

Samantha Mamaril, 37, had already been arrested during the investigation as part of the investigation.

Investigators say they also found several unopened cases of alcohol that were reported stolen from a business in December.

Additionally, a loaded firearm was found inside a nightstand in one of the bedrooms.