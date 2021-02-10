ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man who authorities say was hired to do some remodeling work for a Roseville resident was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill, then robbed the homeowner.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Feb. 4, a homeowner reported that they had been robbed by a person they hired for a remodeling project.

Apparently, authorities say the homeowner was unhappy with the outcome of the work and tried to fire the suspect. That was when the suspect – identified as 52-year-old Roseville resident Dong Li – allegedly physically assaulted the homeowner, then threatened to kill her if she didn’t pay him fully.

Li allegedly then forced the homeowner to go to the bank to take out more money, but deputies say that’s when she was able to escape.

Deputies say Li then took off in the woman’s vehicle, but he was arrested shortly after.

Li has been booked into jail and is facing charges of robbery, false imprisonment and making criminal threats.