OAKDALE (CBS13) – Police in Oakdale are asking for help to find a man who’s reportedly on the run from the police.

On Monday, 38-year-old Casey Worley allegedly drove away from police in a light blue 2004 Jaguar, according to an Oakdale Police Department statement. Worley has a $100,000 felony warrant for burglary from Amador County and a $50,000 felony warrant from Tuolumne County. He’s also now wanted for felony evasion.

Worley is known to frequent the towns of Oakdale, Riverbank, and Tuolumne County.

Anyone who sees Worley is asked to contact the Oakdale Police Department (209) 847-2231 or Crime Stoppers (209) 521-4636.

More from CBS Sacramento: