ESCALON (CBS13) – A road rage incident in San Joaquin County over the weekend resulted in shots fired between suspects and all three involved being arrested.

On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., two cars were reportedly chasing each other in Escalon when people in one of the cars started shooting at a truck that was reportedly following them. The chase ended when both vehicles crashed into two parked cars at River and McHenry roads, according to a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office statement.

All three people involved were detained by deputies. After their investigation, deputies arrested Sergio Carranza and Yaeko Payne. They were in the vehicle from which shots were fired. They were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for outstanding warrants as well as several new felony charges, including attempted murder.