HUGHSON (CBS13) – Sheriff’s detectives in Stanislaus County are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in Hughson Saturday evening.

At 6:09 p.m. Saturday, Hughson police were alerted to the report of assault and battery at a residence in the 2000 block of Charles Street. When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Jesus Duarte, of Hughson, suffering from stab wounds. He reportedly died while being transported to the hospital. Police requested help from Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office detectives, as well as crime scene analysis units, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hickman by calling 209-525-7042.