PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Two loyal dogs who stuck by their owner until the very end are looking for a forever home.

David Deshon was stranded in the snow in Foresthill last month. He tried to get home with his two dogs, Buddy and Baby Dog, but he did not make it.

Crews later found his body with Baby Dog still by his side.

Baby Dog would not let rescuers anywhere near David, the family says. Deputies had to fetch a neighbor who knew Baby Dog to corral him.

Deshon’s daughter Shona is now hoping that someone with a lot of free time and compassion will adopt the dogs. They’re currently at the Placer County Animal Shelter.

Anyone who is interested in adopting the dogs can send their name and email to ANSinfo@placer.ca.gov