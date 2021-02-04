On Thursday, a shocking announcement was made about the death of 11-year-old Placerville boy Roman Lopez. A year after their investigation began, police revealed where Roman’s body was discovered and the criminal charges filed against his father and stepmother.
- 2/4/21:
- Roman’s biological father, Jordan Piper, 36, and stepmother
Lindsey Piper, 38, are taken into custody in Calaveras County
- The Placerville Police Department and El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announces arrests in connection to Roman’s death.
- Roman’s biological father, Jordan Piper, 36, and stepmother
- 7/10/20:
- Six months after Roman’s death, police still haven’t provided answers as to how he died.
- Police say they need the pathology report to move forward.
- 2/19/20: Placerville police confirm the FBI is involved in the investigation.
- 2/18/20: Comments on social media run rampant with speculation on who could be responsible.
- 1/14/20:
- An autopsy, which included a toxicology report, is initiated.
- Romans’ blood is analyzed by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. They say results usually take 4-6 weeks.
- Placerville police chief calls it “one of the toughest cases he’s ever worked on.”
- 1/12/20:
- Investigators find Roman’s body and say the circumstances
appear to be suspicious.
- It was later revealed that his body was found in a bin in the basement of the family’s Placerville home.
- Police later say he appeared to be malnourished and dehydrated.
- A public vigil is held and a memorial for Roman is set up just off Coloma Road in Placerville.
- Investigators find Roman’s body and say the circumstances
- 1/11/20: Roman is reported missing