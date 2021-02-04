Filed Under:Placerville News, Roman Lopez

On Thursday, a shocking announcement was made about the death of 11-year-old Placerville boy Roman Lopez. A year after their investigation began, police revealed where Roman’s body was discovered and the criminal charges filed against his father and stepmother.

  • 2/4/21:
    • Roman’s biological father, Jordan Piper, 36, and stepmother

      Jordan (left) and Lindsey (right) Piper. (credit: Placerville Police Department)

      Lindsey Piper, 38, are taken into custody in Calaveras County

    • The Placerville Police Department and El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announces arrests in connection to Roman’s death.
  • 7/10/20:
  • 2/19/20: Placerville police confirm the FBI is involved in the investigation.
  • 2/18/20: Comments on social media run rampant with speculation on who could be responsible.
  • 1/14/20:
    • An autopsy, which included a toxicology report, is initiated.
    • Romans’ blood is analyzed by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. They say results usually take 4-6 weeks.
    • Placerville police chief calls it “one of the toughest cases he’s ever worked on.”
  • 1/12/20:
    • Investigators find Roman’s body and say the circumstances

      Roman Lopez. (credit: Rochelle Lopez)

      appear to be suspicious.

    • It was later revealed that his body was found in a bin in the basement of the family’s Placerville home.
    • Police later say he appeared to be malnourished and dehydrated.
    • A public vigil is held and a memorial for Roman is set up just off Coloma Road in Placerville.
  • 1/11/20: Roman is reported missing

 