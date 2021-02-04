Question of the Day - 2/4Courtney closes out today's Metal Throwback Thursday with her Question of the Day: Who's the last person you FaceTimed with? Hope you enjoyed today's show...we sure did! See you tomorrow morning for a FRIDAY show!

8 hours ago

UC Davis Football is BACK, and on CW31!UC Davis football fans don't have to wait until the fall to cheer on the Aggies! CBS13 Sports Director Marshall Harris is in Davis where the Aggies are wrapping up morning practice, and we'll tell you how you can watch Aggie Football on CW31!

8 hours ago

Wiki Who? - 2/4John is BACK with another edition of Wiki WHO? Today, the subjects are DO NOT share a name, but in honor of the new "Sex and the City" reboot, the subjects are three of the stars of the show! Play along with us!

8 hours ago

Jamrock Island Cuisine in Vacaville - Part 2Get ready to head out to Vacaville to get an authentic taste of Jamaican flavor! Dina Kupfer is hanging out at Jamrock Island Cuisine with more of their tasty offerings!

8 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 2/4Want to catch up on what you missed from today's show? Here's today's Good Day Rewind!

8 hours ago