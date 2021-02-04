PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — More than a year later, the father and stepmother of Roman Lopez have been arrested on multiple charges related to the 11-year-old Placerville boy’s death.

Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, were taken into custody in Calaveras County early Thursday morning. The Placerville Police Department and El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office later announced that the pair were arrested in connection to Roman’s death.

After more than a year of releasing few details about the case and circumstances surrounding Roman’s death, police and the DA’s office revealed more on Thursday.

According to a press release from the police department, Roman had been living with his biological father, Jordan, at a Coloma Street home in Placerville at the time of his disappearance back in January 2020. Jordan, Lindsey and seven other children – ranging in age from 1 to 17 years old – were living in the home along with Roman.

Roman was reported missing on Jan. 11, 2020. Investigators say an initial search for Roman came up empty, but a more extensive search of the home was done later.

Police say Roman’s body was then found in a storage bin in the basement.

An autopsy revealed no obvious signs of trauma, but police say Roman was severely malnourished and dehydrated at the time of this death.

On Thursday, more than a year after Roman’s body was found, Jordan and Lindsey were arrested. The pair are now facing multiple charges, including child abuse, poisoning and torture.

“No one wants to hear we cannot give information regarding an ongoing investigation; to hear ‘we are working on it’ just seems not enough,” said Placerville Mayor Dennis Thomas at a press conference announcing the arrests on Thursday.

Thomas acknowledged how the case – and the lack of details made public – have weighed on the community.

“The chief and I have had many conversations regarding this investigation, and I often was told the same thing: we are working hard on it,” Thomas said. “As I looked into his eyes, I know he was telling me the truth.”

Previously, Placerville’s Police Chief Jim Ortega had called the case one of the toughest of his career.

Roman’s family says they were notified last night about the arrests.

Jordan and Lindsey are facing charges of child abuse and torture. Jordan is facing an added charge of failure to provide for a child, while Lindsey is facing a charge of poisoning.

Both suspects have since been transferred into El Dorado County Jail.