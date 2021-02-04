SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Sacramento man who has autism and could be in danger.

Twenty-two-year-old Hmong man Zong Chang is developmentally delayed and has autism, to the age of a 5 or 6-year-old, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

He was last seen Wednesday walking in the 6100 block of Francine Dr. near 65th Street and Lemon Hill in East Sacramento. Police say he likes to frequent shopping centers in the area.

He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt with flames on the front, dark yellow pants, black socks, and no shoes.

Anyone who knows of Chang’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (916) 732-0100.