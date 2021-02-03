STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy was honored Monday night for his life-saving actions.

Last November, Deputy Jacob Callahan saved an infant that was struggling to breathe. When the 911 call came in, Deputy Callahan arrived at the Patterson home within a minute and was able to get the infant breathing again by patting it on its back. He then comforted the baby until paramedics arrived.

Watch: Deputy In Patterson Saves Infant Struggling To Breathe

On Monday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors honored Callahan for his actions and presented him with the life-saving award.

More from CBS Sacramento: