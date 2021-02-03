SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will lay one of their own to rest on Wednesday.

Deputy Adam Gibson was killed in a shootout at Cal Expo on Jan. 18. He was a 6-year veteran of the department and left behind a wife and a nine-month-old child.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at Bayside Church in Roseville. The service is expected to end at 1:15 p.m.

There will be a law enforcement procession from the church to the East Lawn Memorial grounds after the service for a private graveside service.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, only law enforcement will be able to attend the funeral. The sheriff’s office has established an email address, RememberingAdam@sacsheriff.com, for the public to share condolences, thoughts, pictures and stories.

Below is a map of the procession route.